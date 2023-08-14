Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,302 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 99.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WASH opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $533.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

WASH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

