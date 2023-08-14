Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,440 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 546.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 988.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 319,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $280.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.14 and a 200-day moving average of $258.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

