Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $93.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.84. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 224.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

