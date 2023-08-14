Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AQMS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 101,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,624. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AQMS. Oppenheimer lowered Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Aqua Metals

In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 90,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,955. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

