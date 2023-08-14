Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

