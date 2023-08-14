Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $221,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 88,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 71.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $301.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,339,729. The company has a market cap of $775.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

