Archer Investment Corp Buys 2,400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Exelon by 903.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,686,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 679,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

