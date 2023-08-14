Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 1.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

UMAR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. 2,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

