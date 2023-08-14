Archer Investment Corp Has $10.66 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,165,375. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

