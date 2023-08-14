Archer Investment Corp Has $3.30 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 578,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 118,237 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $451,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $2,825,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $43.28. 50,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,753. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

