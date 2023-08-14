Archer Investment Corp Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,363,000 after buying an additional 197,906 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $203,745,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,464,000 after buying an additional 123,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

