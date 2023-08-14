Archer Investment Corp Purchases 8,474 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,870,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $730,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $872,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after buying an additional 693,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 575,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter.

IBTD remained flat at $24.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1014 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

