Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,637 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.03. 270,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,396. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

