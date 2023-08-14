Archer Investment Corp Sells 3,374 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FDEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. 4,715 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

