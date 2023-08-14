Archer Investment Corp Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $541.85. 141,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,193. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

