Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

