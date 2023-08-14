Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARHS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Arhaus Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

