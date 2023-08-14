Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80. The company has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

