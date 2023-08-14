Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Arogo Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOGO. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

