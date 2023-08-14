Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. 1,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.23. Equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Artelo Biosciences
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.