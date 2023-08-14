Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. 1,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.23. Equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Artelo Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.