Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Down 15.6%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 166,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 38,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

