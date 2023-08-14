Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,230 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 145,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 162.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

