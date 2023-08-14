Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,178. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlanticus by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

See Also

