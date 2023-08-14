Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Atlas Lithium in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATLX

Atlas Lithium Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ATLX traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). Atlas Lithium had a negative net margin of 68,425.72% and a negative return on equity of 213.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Lithium will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.