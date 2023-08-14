Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,965 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 349,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Autodesk worth $522,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.