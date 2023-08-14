Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $254.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.85 and its 200 day moving average is $222.21. The company has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

