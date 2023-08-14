Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Reaches $101.83 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $12.29 or 0.00041936 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.23 billion and $101.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,547,253 coins and its circulating supply is 343,827,803 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

