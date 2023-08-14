Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $4.22 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $12.27 or 0.00041947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and $82.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,545,770 coins and its circulating supply is 343,826,320 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.