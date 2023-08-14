Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 97,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

