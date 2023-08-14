Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.91.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $208.60. The stock had a trading volume of 269,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,868 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 67,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

