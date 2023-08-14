AZEK (AZEK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AZEK (NYSE: AZEK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/14/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $28.00.
- 8/14/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00.
- 8/10/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00.
- 8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $40.00.
- 7/17/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $33.00 to $39.00.
- 7/14/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $39.00.
- 7/12/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $36.00.
AZEK stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.14, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.56.
In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
