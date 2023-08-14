AZEK (AZEK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AZEK (NYSE: AZEK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $28.00.

8/14/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00.

8/10/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00.

8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $40.00.

7/17/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $33.00 to $39.00.

7/14/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $39.00.

7/12/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $36.00.

AZEK stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.14, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AZEK by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 11.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

