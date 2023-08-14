B. Riley Lowers Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $9.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 111,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
