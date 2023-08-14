Ballast Advisors LLC Has $26.92 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 212,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 139.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.25. 176,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,934. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
