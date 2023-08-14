Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $427.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.67 and a 200-day moving average of $397.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

