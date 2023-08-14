Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,301,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,806,000 after purchasing an additional 130,203 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 287,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. 9,420,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,498,133. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

