Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VFH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.50. 157,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

