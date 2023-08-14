Banco Santander S.A. Buys 9,795 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $37,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $96.16. 1,087,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,305. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

