Banco Santander S.A. Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $9.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $537.95. 2,229,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $542.30. The company has a market cap of $510.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

