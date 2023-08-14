Banco Santander S.A. Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 223,110 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.17. 10,039,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,327,285. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

