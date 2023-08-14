Banco Santander S.A. Sells 39,189 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39,189 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.57. 551,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.