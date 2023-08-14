Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,090 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $163.32. 180,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

