Banco Santander S.A. Sells 6,488 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,531,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GS traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,645. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

