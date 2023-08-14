Banco Santander S.A. Sells 7,083 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,867,000 after acquiring an additional 952,711 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.88. 1,564,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

