Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,200 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 484,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,404,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after purchasing an additional 271,288 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,165,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $8,641,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CIB traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $27.92. 94,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,872. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

