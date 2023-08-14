Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,551,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,781. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.