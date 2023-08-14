Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.48. 6,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,493. Banyan Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Banyan Acquisition Company Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

