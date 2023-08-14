Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $46.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.89.
BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
