Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Baxter International Stock Performance
NYSE:BAX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.81. 2,278,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.