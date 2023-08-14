Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.81. 2,278,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

