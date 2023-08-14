BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

