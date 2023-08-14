BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 319.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

